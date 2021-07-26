iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
18°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: Brooklyn Brawl Over Deli Style Pizza

pizza please

As they say, 'when in Rome'. When in Brooklyn try the Brooklyn style pizza, right? Even if that means throwing bows and punches when someone else orders the last slice then... So be it! How serious do you take your pizza?! This serious?! 

 

Joe's Pizza on Bedford Ave in Brooklyn, USA.

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE

Video from HERE

12

Contests