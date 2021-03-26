iHeartRadio

Watch:Called Out For Not Knowing Metallica And Her Response is Perfect

name3

No shock here, someone was being an a**hole on TikTok comment sections.

Zaria (@zariasmusic)shared a video on TikTok while wearing a Metallica shirt, and of course some jerks called her out for it. "I bet you don't even like Metallica" and "name 3 Metallica songs" 

Her response is perfect:

@zariasmusic

Reply to @theicyy I hope this video finds the ##Metallica fans lol, not my best ##guitar playing but that wasn’t really the point ##guitarist

♬ original sound - Zaria
@zariasmusic

Reply to @davidgriffith970 too much reverb but u get the point. Comment suggestions and I’ll play for y’all ##guitar ##guitarist ##metallica

♬ original sound - Zaria
@zariasmusic

tag @metallica metallica on my Instagram page!! Thank you to @user0192u30192 for the article 🤟🏽🎸 ##metallica ##rock ##metal ##guitar ##guitarist

♬ original sound - Zaria
@zariasmusic

Reply to @thedarkknlght working on that... very rusty but here’s a clip of me practicing The Unforgiven ##metallica ##guitar ##guitarist

♬ original sound - Zaria

Hell YES she knows Metallica

-Jess

