Watch: Canadian Breaks The Carolina Reaper Chili Challenge Record

Hot Pepper Winner

Another Guinness World Record has been broken by a Canadian. Mike Jack from London Ont who ate 3 Carolina Chili Peppers in 9.78 seconds. He knows there is a toilet paper shortage, right?! 

Full Story HERE

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
Video from HERE 

