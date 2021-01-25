Watch: Canadian Figure Skater from Alberta Receives Overnight Fame

When someone mentions 'Figure Skating' I think back to my parents watching the Olympics as a kid. Usually to the tune of Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' or something like that. By the third performance my Dad would be asleep on the couch. Sound familiar?! lol Elladj Balde from Calgary is no stranger to Figure Skating, he made a career out of it in fact. Competing on the world stage. Over the past few years he took his love for the traditional sport and used it as a creative outlet, putting his own unique spin on it.

With the power of social media, we have the opportunity to showcase our passion for the entire world to see and appreciate. Elladj Balde has been posting his freestyles to TikTok and has been getting international attention and overnight fame. See below.

This video has 2million plus views. Catching the attention of Jada Pinkett Smith who shared it on her Instagram

