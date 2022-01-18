iHeartRadio

Watch: Carter Trozzolo Encapsulates How All Us Feel About Shoveling

carter

Carter Trozzolo gave CTV Toronto the perfect clip about how he feels about shoveling all the snow this winter. 

Ontario had their own Winter Storm to deal with for the past few days. Check out the photos HERE.

Carter, we feel ya bud. 

-Jess

