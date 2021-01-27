iHeartRadio

Watch: Catch a Glimpse of Young Tony Soprano In Warner Bros. Premiere

saintsnewark

Warner Bros. just revealed a trailer of their 2021 releases, which includes footage of Dune, Mortal Kombat, Godzilla VS Kong, The Suicide Squad, King Richard, Space Jam remake, and a few others.

You may want to take notice 20seconds in, when we see a quick glimpse of the much anticipated Sopranos prequel, 'The Many Saints of Newark.'

The late James Gandolfini's actual son, Michael, is playing the role of a young Tony Soprano, and holy crap does he look like a young Tony Soprano!!

Written and produced by Sopranos creator David Chase, and directed by Alan Taylor, (Game of Thrones, Thor:Dark World) 'The Many Saints of Newark,' arrives September 24, 2021 

Also of note, this year every Warner Bros. Pictures movie will be in theatres and streaming on HBO Max.

-Jess

 

