Watch: Catch a Glimpse of Young Tony Soprano In Warner Bros. Premiere
Warner Bros. just revealed a trailer of their 2021 releases, which includes footage of Dune, Mortal Kombat, Godzilla VS Kong, The Suicide Squad, King Richard, Space Jam remake, and a few others.
You may want to take notice 20seconds in, when we see a quick glimpse of the much anticipated Sopranos prequel, 'The Many Saints of Newark.'
The late James Gandolfini's actual son, Michael, is playing the role of a young Tony Soprano, and holy crap does he look like a young Tony Soprano!!
Written and produced by Sopranos creator David Chase, and directed by Alan Taylor, (Game of Thrones, Thor:Dark World) 'The Many Saints of Newark,' arrives September 24, 2021
Also of note, this year every Warner Bros. Pictures movie will be in theatres and streaming on HBO Max.
-Jess