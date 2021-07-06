Watch: CDC Doesn't Hold Back With Gif Warning For Swimming with Diarrhea

Don't swim when you have the scoots. Check.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has shared an interesting gif to help warn against going swimming if you have diarrhea.

Don’t swim or let your kids swim if sick with diarrhea. One person with diarrhea can contaminate the entire pool. Learn more ways to keep you and those you care about healthy. #HealthySwimming https://t.co/3ogS3ZlQX6 pic.twitter.com/lbN6uvvufu — CDC (@CDCgov) July 1, 2021

Ya gotta hand it to them...it's getting a lot of attention.

-Jess