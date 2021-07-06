iHeartRadio

Watch: CDC Doesn't Hold Back With Gif Warning For Swimming with Diarrhea

dia

Don't swim when you have the scoots. Check. 

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has shared an interesting gif to help warn against going swimming if you have diarrhea.

Ya gotta hand it to them...it's getting a lot of attention. 

-Jess

