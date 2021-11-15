Watch:Come For The Christmas Tree & Enjoy A Magic Mike Inspired Dance
Start the car! START THE CAR! Were going to Utah to pick up a Christmas tree! haha
“I happen to just be driving down the road and that song came on and I thought, we oughta do a dance to that,” Derek Peterson, owner of Peterson Tree Care in Elk Ridge, told Fox 13. Video was created back in 2020 but it's making it rounds again on TikTok.
@treemeninplaid
- Pam -
