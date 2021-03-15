Watch: Confirmed Butts In The Seats At UFC261
15,000 attendees are expected at UFC261 in Jacksonville Florida. Confirmed today via Twitter from UFC President Dana White.
WE ARE BACK!!!!!!#UFC261 April 24th. Jacksonville, FL. FULL CROWD. pic.twitter.com/5dy7wb4OWE— danawhite (@danawhite) March 16, 2021
With 3 main cards none the less. If UFC is 'back to normal' will other sporting events follow suit?!
UFC 261 is stacked 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eQq8DMVhTj— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 16, 2021
