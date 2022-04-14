Watch: Corey Taylor Halts Slipknot Show To Make Sure Fan Is Ok

Definitely not the first time we've seen this at a Slipknot show - stopping everything until a fan is safe.

At Monday's Knotfest stop in Winnipeg, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor stopped the show after he noticed a fan had been injured in the pit.

Taylor alerted medics and began instructing the crowd to back up and give them room.

After the fan was safely attended to - the show went on!

Slipknot will be in Saskatoon tonight and HERE on Friday!!! Ticket info HERE.

Set times if you need them:

Doors Open @ 5:30

Wage War: 6:30-7:10

In This Moment: 7:30-8:30

Slipknot: 9:00-11:00

*set times are approximate and subject to change*

-Jess