Watch: Corey Taylor Halts Slipknot Show To Make Sure Fan Is Ok

fanfoot

Definitely not the first time we've seen this at a Slipknot show - stopping everything until a fan is safe. 

At Monday's Knotfest stop in Winnipeg, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor stopped the show after he noticed a fan had been injured in the pit.
Taylor alerted medics and began instructing the crowd to back up and give them room. 

After the fan was safely attended to - the show went on! 

Slipknot will be in Saskatoon tonight and HERE on Friday!!! Ticket info HERE.
Set times if you need them:
Doors Open @ 5:30
Wage War: 6:30-7:10
In This Moment: 7:30-8:30
Slipknot: 9:00-11:00
*set times are approximate and subject to change*

-Jess

12

