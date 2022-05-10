iHeartRadio

Watch: Couple Flips A Coin To Decide Last Name

flip

Tradition out the window...Is she taking his last name? Or is he taking hers? 

Why not flip a coin?

That's exactly what they did.

@diaryofasolotraveler Congrats my friends!!!! ❤️🙈 #weddingtiktok #weddingtraditions #weddingtrends #weddingtok💍 #weddingtiktok2022 #weddingday #friendsgettingmarried #BridgertonScandal #WomenOwnedBusiness #OscarsAtHome #UnsealTheMeal ♬ Just a Cloud Away - Pharrell Williams

The husband won the coin toss, so the officiant introduced the couple under his name.  

-Jess

