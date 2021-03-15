Watch: Couple Handcuffs Themselves Together To Fix Relationship

Would you try this in a rocky relationship?

In Ukraine, an 'on again, off again' couple decided to try and strengthen their relationship and fix some problems by...HANDCUFFING themselves together for 3 months.

Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova cuffed themselves together on Valentine’s Day, and according to the couple they, "used to break up once or twice a week."



In a recent interview Kudlay explained that during another fight, Viktoria suggested a break up, and he replied with, "then I will attach you to myself.”

She went for the idea, and now after nearly a month of being cuffed, tensions will still rise, but they’ve apparently found new, productive ways to work through disagreements.

Ukrainian couple Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova, handcuffed themselves together to mend their on-off relationship https://t.co/AFa27jNTDh pic.twitter.com/T1rObdwzTU — Reuters (@Reuters) March 12, 2021

The two have documented this whole process on Instagram. Read more HERE

-Jess