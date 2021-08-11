iHeartRadio

Watch: Couple Lives With A 1930's Lifestyle

olschoolcouple

Taking Vintage to the next level. 28 year old Ruth Shelley and her 27 year old partner Robert Oestmann have totally revamped their life and sworn off (for the most part) any modern-day amenities. 

Technology, pastimes, fashion - everything in their life is modeled after life in the 1930's.

To each their own, and apparently it's working! The couple credits this lifestyle to helping their relationship - being "present in the moment as opposed to glued to Netflix or on our phones." (via New York Post)

-Jess

