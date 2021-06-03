Watch: Dad Joke Goes Viral Shaming the Son Who Wasn't Valedictorian

Who's the favourite here?

A father in Texas set out graduation lawn signs for his two sons. One reads “valedictorian,” and the other “NOT valedictorian.”

Once the signs went up, Justin took and photo and shared it on Twitter:

So this blew up... Couple of things!

I love both my dad and brother, this was all in good fun!



I'm super proud of my brother, and I know he is proud of me, too. My dad couldn't be more thrilled for the both of us and only printed this sign with my consent. pic.twitter.com/NLUBHUxEix — Justin 🤠 (@j__para) May 25, 2021

Of course some people took it a little too seriously - How could a Father do such a thing?!?!

Dad confirmed, he is very proud of BOTH of his sons, and thought it would be a fun gag. Well done sir. Fantastic dad joke!

Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021 at Cypress Woods High School and Texas A&M University respectively.

-Jess