Watch: Dad Rocks Out To Crazy Train And Its All Of Us
I will always be grateful for my Dad exposing me to such artists like Pink Floyd, Eagles, AC/DC, Areosmith and the list goes on and on. DJ'ing weddings for 30+ years his love for music most certainly rubbed off on me. Coming across this TikTok video made my heart happy seeing this Dad's love for Ozzy Crazy Train. Reminds me of when Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody would come on and my Dad would rock out. <3
@ryleighmacdonald
My dad has dementia and may not remember everything anymore, but he always knows his music ❤️ ##SpotlightAPI ##dad ##for ##dementia♬ original sound - Ryleigh MacDonald
- Pam -