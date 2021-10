How to piss off Dad 101: Tell him you were talked into spending $100 to put "premium air" in your tires.

Try it!

TikTok user @kerrimitchellxo did and her Dad's reaction was exactly what you expected.

and Part 2

@kerrimitchellxo Reply to @vaughn.___ the part yous are all waiting for hahahahaha ♬ original sound - Kerri M🥰

-Jess