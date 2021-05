For sale in Houston for $4.3Million

Sure there's wall to ceiling windows, 4 vehicle garage and more than enough room for an epic light saber battle. But what are the chances of ever getting laid again. It could go either way, like 'wow this is so cool' or 'ummm grown up'.

If your willing to chance it, this home could be yours!

- Pam -

Image from HERE

Video from HERE