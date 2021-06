Last night the Foo Fighters had the pleasure of officially opening up Madison Square Garden to concerts again.

And how did they celebrate with fans?

Surprising them with a guest appearance from Dave Chappelle.

On stage, Dave Chappelle performed a cover of Radiohead's classic 'Creep.'

Get vaccinated to see Dave Chappelle sing "Creep" with the Foo Fighterspic.twitter.com/lRXY8djesd — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 21, 2021

-Jess