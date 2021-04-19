iHeartRadio

Watch: Dave Ghrol Hit's The Road With His Mom In Cradle To Stage

dave

Filmed back in 2018. Only now the video footage will see the light of day. From Cradle To Stage is a documentary hosted by Dave Ghrol and his mother Virgina. Virgina wrote a book about being the mother of successful rockstar Dave Ghrol.  Paramount plus wanted to bring the story to TV. 

<br><br>

From the article on PitchFork.com 

"Guests on the series include Pharrell and his mother Dr. Carolyn Williams, Miranda and Bev Lambert, Brandi and Teresa Carlile, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and his mother Mary, and Rush’ Geddy Lee with his mother Mary Weinrib. The six-episode From Cradle to Stage—from Live Nation Productions, in association with Endeavor Content—is directed by Dave Grohl." 

As they say, better late than never! 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
Video from HERE 

