Watch: Dave Grohl And His Daughter Violet Cover X's Nausea

nasuesaa

Runs in the family!

Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet have released a cover of LA punk band X's "Nausea."

Hear the original HERE.

Dave Grohl and his daughter are no stranger to the stage together...the 2 have performed many times! 

Dad and Daughter recorded the cover in their home studio. The cover song will appear in Grohl's new documentary 'What Drives Us,' AND Dave and Violet will be performing the song tomorrow night on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside Grohl's former band mate Kris Novselic! 

Also, if you missed it Grohl announced his upcoming docuseries with his mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl, 'From Cradle to Stage' begins on Paramount+ Thursday, May 6, 2021.

-Jess

 

