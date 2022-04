Be honest...Would YOU recognize him??

On a recent stop on the Metal Tour of the Year with Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames - Megadeth's Dave Mustaine snuck into the crowd to sort of surprise fans.

Mustaine, hood up, sat in an empty row behind two young kids, and they seemed to maybe recognize him. Mustaine hands the young metal heads a pick, throws out a wink, a "shh," and waves goodbye.

The best!

-Jess