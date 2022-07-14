iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
23°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: Disturbed Drops New Single 'Hey You'

Hey You2

Teasing began last week for the much anticipated new single from Distrurbed, 'Hey You.'

Thoughts?

'Hey You,' marks the first new music single 2018's album Evolution, and David Draiman refers to the new single as a 'wake up call.'
"We’ve become our own worst enemies. Civil discourse has become the exception instead of the norm. People have lost themselves in outrage addiction."

Frontman David Draiman also shared earlier last month that the whole new album is expected to drop in November, and it will apparently contain a 'surprise track' that will blow our minds! 

-Jess

 
  
 

 

12

Contests