Watch: Disturbed Drops New Single 'Hey You'

Teasing began last week for the much anticipated new single from Distrurbed, 'Hey You.'

'Hey You,' marks the first new music single 2018's album Evolution, and David Draiman refers to the new single as a 'wake up call.'

"We’ve become our own worst enemies. Civil discourse has become the exception instead of the norm. People have lost themselves in outrage addiction."

Frontman David Draiman also shared earlier last month that the whole new album is expected to drop in November, and it will apparently contain a 'surprise track' that will blow our minds!

(Also, there's a surprise track on here that's going to blow your minds)

