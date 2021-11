Sometimes you just wanna hit the road. I knew dogs were smart but smart enough to drive a golf cart?! In a prefect world dogs would catch on and we'd be blessed with dog caddies! haha

Dog in Winnipeg figured it out!

@ctvnews A Manitoba canine walked away unharmed after climbing into a golf cart and crashing it into a truck. The whole incident was caught on security cam. ♬ original sound - CTVNews

- Pam -

