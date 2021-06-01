Watch: Dog Parents Running In Opposite Directions to Find the Fave

I already know who's winning this before I try it with our dogs.

Tons of dog owners on TikTok are sharing videos of their dog in the middle, each owner on the left or right and then running in opposite directions to see who the dog chases.

It's supposed to reveal who your dog loves most - ya know, TikTok facts.

Here we go though, Daily Paws director and professional dog trainer Haylee Bergeland says that this is not an accurate way of measuring who is the favourite. A couple factors, the dog may have only seen one of the parents sprint away chosing to follow the only one they saw sprint. Or perhaps your dog associates one of you with running-around or playtime more than the other. (via Yahoo)

Still fun though! Give it a whirl!

-Jess