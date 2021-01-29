Watch: Dr.Phil Convinces Woman She's NOT In Love Triangle with Rock Stars

These stories of catfishing never sit well with me...and this one is no different.

On Wednesday's episode of Dr. Phil they showed the story of a woman who believes that she is at the centre of a love triangle with Bret Michaels and Nikki Sixx. The woman believes she is in a relationship with both rock stars and that they are fighting over her.

She's never met either of them, and these relationships have only ever been over the phone.

Her friend is of course concerned, has spoken to her about it decided to share the story with Dr. Phil to try and help her friend out.

Throughout the episode, Dr. Phil was able to analyze some proof for Tina that she wasn't actually speaking to the rockstars, and show her that these were all the signs of catfishing. (via Dr. Phil)

And yes, there has been money involved!

Nikki Sixx did send in an actual video message assuring Tina that she was NOT talking to him.

-Jess

Story via Dr. Phil