Watch: Dude Learns A Hard Lesson When He Throws Garbage Out The Car Pam Kirby Allegedly the guy doling out the punches is a young Marine. I mean if it's not a staged video, then I believe it. Dude just takes on 5 other guys without breaking a sweat. Watch till the end for the ultimate finishing move! HA - Pam - Image from HERE Video from HERE University Of Virginia Baseball Player Is The Real Life 'Kenny Powers' Watch: L.A. Rats Release Video For I've Been Everywhere Habs Fans Celebrate In Downtown Montreal Contests Yukon & McCord's 50/50! Bear-B-Que Sauce The Bear's Patio Crawl!