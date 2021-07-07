Watch: Dude Pours Water On Barefoot That Was On His Armrest Mid Flight
In my mind there's 3 ways to deal with this.
#1 - Move my seat enough hoping dude gets the hint and takes his foot off my armrest.
#2 - Ask said individual to move said foot from the armrest.
#3 - Pour water on said foot - DING DING - That's what he did and BOOM it worked!
I do wonder was disembarking the plane was like. Side eyes and dirty looks? Fight at the baggage claim?!
@the.walker.twins
Had to do something 🥴 ##airplane ##travel ##situation ##viral ##foryou♬ Into The Thick Of It! - The Backyardigans
- Pam -