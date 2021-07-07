iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
24°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: Dude Pours Water On Barefoot That Was On His Armrest Mid Flight

water on foot

In my mind there's 3 ways to deal with this.

#1 - Move my seat enough hoping dude gets the hint and takes his foot off my armrest.
#2 - Ask said individual to move said foot from the armrest. 
#3 - Pour water on said foot - DING DING - That's what he did and BOOM it worked! 
I do wonder was disembarking the plane was like. Side eyes and dirty looks? Fight at the baggage claim?!

 

@the.walker.twins

Had to do something 🥴 ##airplane ##travel ##situation ##viral ##foryou

♬ Into The Thick Of It! - The Backyardigans

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
Video from HERE 

Contests