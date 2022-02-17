Watch: Dude Puts Away Money For VDay Gift But Subtracts $$ For Yelling
Smart dude to set aside some cash for a nice Valentines Day gift, BUT there was a catch!
Isaac Ramirez shared a video on TikTok that he was setting aside $360 in 2021 for a nice Valentine's Day gift for his fiance the next year, but he would take away $1 every time she yelled at him.
What did she end up with? A $40 gift.
As to be expected - the internet was both impressed and pissed.
@iisaac.ramirezz Now all she’s getting is flowers and chocolates #MACChallengeAccepted #GetTheWChallenge #TeamofTomorrow ♬ Before I Knew It - Mason Ramsey
Once people saw the video, they suggested he ADD some money when his fiance did something nice:
@iisaac.ramirezz Stay tuned for her Valentine’s Day reaction! #SoFiBreakUpChallenge #BbStyleFearlessly #MACChallengeAccepted ♬ Before I Knew It - Mason Ramsey
To anyone concerned about how much she yells? His response:
@iisaac.ramirezz She yells a lot but she’s a good gift giver 🥺 #LaysGoldenDuet #SoFiBreakUpChallenge #MACChallengeAccepted @iisaac.ramirezz ♬ Forever - Labrinth
-Jess