Watch: Dude Puts Away Money For VDay Gift But Subtracts $$ For Yelling

Smart dude to set aside some cash for a nice Valentines Day gift, BUT there was a catch!

Isaac Ramirez shared a video on TikTok that he was setting aside $360 in 2021 for a nice Valentine's Day gift for his fiance the next year, but he would take away $1 every time she yelled at him.

What did she end up with? A $40 gift.

As to be expected - the internet was both impressed and pissed.

Once people saw the video, they suggested he ADD some money when his fiance did something nice:

To anyone concerned about how much she yells? His response:

