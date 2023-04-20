Watch: Edmonton Artist Paints Oilers Themed Cowboy Boots
And SO much more! Love this! And sounds like Melanie Jill will be auctioning more of her facinating work for the Ben Stelter Fund!
The Edmonton artist shared a video of her painting Oilers themed cowboy boots for Banjo Guy.
💙🧡 These boots were made for WINNING 🧡💙— Melanie Jill (@_melaniejill) April 19, 2023
Hoping their debut will bring double the luck to the @EdmontonOilers tonight!! 🤞🏻
Thank you @doebackdale55 for allowing me the creative freedom to create you the ultimate Oiler Fan Boots! #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/tOEnyVIjJ9
She announced on Twitter this morning that she would be working on a Connor McDavid Jersey painting to be auctioned off for the Ben Stelter fund.
💙🧡 Would you bid on my artwork??— Melanie Jill (@_melaniejill) April 20, 2023
For my next project I am painting a @cmcdavid97 jersey to be auctioned off in support of the @BenStelterFund!! Stay tuned 👀 I will be posting updates over on my instagram. pic.twitter.com/ABI5Zfo2AA
Amazing stuff, Melanie! Find more of her work HERE.
-Jess