Watch: Edmonton Artist Paints Oilers Themed Cowboy Boots

And SO much more! Love this! And sounds like Melanie Jill will be auctioning more of her facinating work for the Ben Stelter Fund!

The Edmonton artist shared a video of her painting Oilers themed cowboy boots for Banjo Guy.

💙🧡 These boots were made for WINNING 🧡💙



Hoping their debut will bring double the luck to the @EdmontonOilers tonight!! 🤞🏻



Thank you @doebackdale55 for allowing me the creative freedom to create you the ultimate Oiler Fan Boots! #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/tOEnyVIjJ9 — Melanie Jill (@_melaniejill) April 19, 2023

She announced on Twitter this morning that she would be working on a Connor McDavid Jersey painting to be auctioned off for the Ben Stelter fund.

💙🧡 Would you bid on my artwork??



For my next project I am painting a @cmcdavid97 jersey to be auctioned off in support of the @BenStelterFund!! Stay tuned 👀 I will be posting updates over on my instagram. pic.twitter.com/ABI5Zfo2AA — Melanie Jill (@_melaniejill) April 20, 2023

Amazing stuff, Melanie! Find more of her work HERE.

-Jess