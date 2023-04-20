iHeartRadio

Watch: Edmonton Artist Paints Oilers Themed Cowboy Boots


bootos

And SO much more! Love this! And sounds like Melanie Jill will be auctioning more of her facinating work for the Ben Stelter Fund!

The Edmonton artist shared a video of her painting Oilers themed cowboy boots for Banjo Guy. 

She announced on Twitter this morning that she would be working on a Connor McDavid Jersey painting to be auctioned off for the Ben Stelter fund.

Amazing stuff, Melanie! Find more of her work HERE.

-Jess

