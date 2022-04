What. A. Specimen. WOW.

Anyone who thinks CFL players aren’t insane athletes need to check out this video. @shaiross83 🤯#CFL | #Elks pic.twitter.com/LYYhBHQTtA — Troy Durrell (@DurrellTroy) April 5, 2022

Dustin Nielson from TSN 1260 chatted with him about the prep for such a feat, hear what he had to say HERE.

You may remember when Shai Ross also did the Oreo Dunk Backflip:

-Jess