Watch: Elton John's Praise Leaves James Hetfield Misty Eyed

Metallica joined Howard Stern to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Black Album. Miley Cyrus took the stage with the band as she is featured on the special anniversary album, covering Nothing Else Matters with Elton John on piano. Elton joined via video call and couldn't say enough good things about Metallica. Specifically the song Nothing Else Matters, to which James Hetfield wrote. The camera pans numerious times capturing a misty eyed/tearful James Hetfield.

My final takeaway... Lars likes to hear himself talk.

