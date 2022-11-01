Watch: Family Turns Their Deceased Dog Into An Actual Rug

So...would ya? Excellent keepsake, or a little much?

I've heard of keeping a few mementos - fave toys, collars, but how about making a rug for your home out of your deceased pet?

One family in Australia did it! Their golden retriever recently passed and instead of a burial or cremation, they had the pelt turned into a rug. (via DailyStar)

The taxidermy company that handled the project shared a video of the final result:

I get it, it's just not for me.

-Jess