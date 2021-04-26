iHeartRadio

Watch: First Dexter Revival Teaser Drops

dexter

All 10 seconds of it! Whatever, I'm still pumped!

The first teaser dropped for the upcoming 10-episode season of Showtime's 'Dexter' revival.

Fans will notice that the teaser does make mention of the original series. The revival is a nod to the series finale when Dexter fakes his own death, later to become a lumberjack in the woods.

Of course Michael C. Hall is reviving his role of Dexter, but fans should be pleased that Clyde Phillips (the original series showrunner for the first 4 seasons) returns to produce along side Marcos Siega. 

The Dexter revival arrives on Showtime this fall with 10 episodes. 

via GIPHY

-Jess

