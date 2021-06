A Southwest airlines flight from Sacramento to San Diego turned violent on May 22,2021. The flight attendant repeated told the passenger to keep her seat belt on. Plane was grounded but still moving. That's when the passenger got violent. See below.

Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, was arrested Sunday morning and allegedly knocked out two of the flight attendant's teeth during the incident.

- Pam -

Image from HERE

Video from HERE