Watch: Foo Fighters Cover Queen's Somebody To Love

fooqueen

Foo Fighters performed a special show at the Canyon Club outside of L.A. this week, and pulled the old switcheroo with Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins to perform a Queen cover!

Not his first time covering Queen with the band either...remember that Under Pressure performance from a few years ago?

Let. Taylor. Sing. More.

This show was announced just a few days prior to the actual performance on Tuesday, and tickets were only sold to people who were fully vaccinated. This decision did attract a crowd of anti-vax protesters.

Foo Fighters will also perform their next big show to reopen Madison Square Garden to shows Sunday, June 20. 

-Jess

