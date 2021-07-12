iHeartRadio

Watch: Foo Fighters Drop Bee Gees Cover Album and Merch

deegees

Ahead of Record Store Day on Saturday the Foo Fighters have introduced us to the Dee Gees.

The band dropped a preview of their 'disco' album "Hail Satin." It's a 10-track album featuring covers of Bee Gees classics like 'Night Fever,' 'More Than A Woman,' 'Tragedy,' and 'You Should be Dancing.'
There will also be songs from the Foo Fighters latest album 'Medicine at Midnight.'

'Hail Satin' drops Saturday and to go with it...a full line of merch from the Dee Gees

-Jess

