Watch: Footage From A Party At Big White Surfaces

party time at big white bc lockdown

Before the clock struck midnight on Monday at Big White Snow Resort, these individuals had one final partyat Charley Victoria’s restaurant . As of Tuesday morning B.C entered the third lockdown during this pandemic, lasting at least 3 weeks. Needless to say this video does not highlight Big White in a positive light. Apparently the restaurant is privately owed and the owner has yet to comment. 

For more on the story and to watch the video, see below. 

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE 
Video from HERE 

