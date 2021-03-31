Watch: Footage From A Party At Big White Surfaces

Before the clock struck midnight on Monday at Big White Snow Resort, these individuals had one final partyat Charley Victoria’s restaurant . As of Tuesday morning B.C entered the third lockdown during this pandemic, lasting at least 3 weeks. Needless to say this video does not highlight Big White in a positive light. Apparently the restaurant is privately owed and the owner has yet to comment.

For more on the story and to watch the video, see below.

- Pam -

Image from HERE

Video from HERE