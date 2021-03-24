Watch: Foul Ball Smashes Beer All Over Fans

Party foul!!

In case you missed it, this weekend Oakland A's catcher Sean Murphy sent a foul ball into the stands during spring training at Diablo Stadium in Arizona.

The foul ball managed to smash into a fan's full beer can, and it sprayed everrrrrywhere.

Everybody has those days... pic.twitter.com/UZX6q5fh0S — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 20, 2021

Don't worry...he got a replacement beer AND an autographed bat from Angels center fielder Mike Trout!

Hopefully an autographed Mike Trout bat makes it a *little* better #LAASpring pic.twitter.com/fI6dxsDMhk — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 21, 2021

-Jess