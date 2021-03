Garbage dropped news that their first new album since 2016's "Strange Little Birds" will be here in June.

Shirley Manson says the new album "No Gods No Masters," was "their way of trying to make sense of how nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in."

'No Gods No Masters,' can be pre-ordered here, drops June 11th and here's a preview of the single 'The Men Who Rule The World.'

-Jess