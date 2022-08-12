Watch: Geddy Lee & Alex Lifeson Reunite At South Park Anniversary Show

The surviving members of Rush, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson haven't performed together since drummer Neil Peart's death in 2020.

The pair hit the stage at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater as part of South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert. The performed 'Closer to the Heart,' backed by Primus and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.



South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert will air tomorrow (August 13th) on Comedy Central, and Sunday on Paramount+.

-Jess