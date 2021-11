McDavid did it again! If you remember Nov 5th like it was yesterday, more specifically the GOAL against the Rangers on the 5th. Well it's like watching a reply. Connor McDavid vs the entire opposing team. Tonight it was the Winnipeg Jets!

Connor McDavid has done it again pic.twitter.com/2K6MdRVHEp — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 19, 2021

