Watch: Grocery Store Hack When Packing Groceries

groceryhack

I am 100% stealing this hack. 

I go to Superstore quite frequently for groceries, and nothing stresses me out more than trying to bag my groceries as fast as I possibly can so I don't hold up the next person.

Forgot your bags? No worries!

Don't want anymore plastic in the pantry? Don't need em!

All you need is a few laundry baskets!

@1980sgamer

This is the best grocery shopping hack yet! It just keeps getting better. ##aldishopping ##bagless ##laundrybasket ##plasticbags

♬ original sound - 1980s Gamer

-Jess

