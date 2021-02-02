Watch: Grocery Store Hack When Packing Groceries
I am 100% stealing this hack.
I go to Superstore quite frequently for groceries, and nothing stresses me out more than trying to bag my groceries as fast as I possibly can so I don't hold up the next person.
Forgot your bags? No worries!
Don't want anymore plastic in the pantry? Don't need em!
All you need is a few laundry baskets!
@1980sgamer
This is the best grocery shopping hack yet! It just keeps getting better. ##aldishopping ##bagless ##laundrybasket ##plasticbags♬ original sound - 1980s Gamer
-Jess