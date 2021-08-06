Watch: Guns N' Roses Drop New Single ABSUЯD

Well...what a delightful surprise! New music from Guns N' Roses dropped last night!

This is the first new music since 2008's long awaited Chinese Democracy.

ABSUЯD is a rework of an unreleased song that was actually recorded for the Chinese Democracy sessions 'Silkworms.'

The song credits Caram Costanzo as co-producer. Costanzo previously co-produced Chinese Democracy with Axl Rose.

The song also feature GnR former drummer Brain, but it's unclear which members of the band appear on the single.

Axl Rose has been touring with the classic GnR lineup with Slash and Duff McKangan since their reunion in 2016.

- Jess