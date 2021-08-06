iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
19°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: Guns N' Roses Drop New Single ABSUЯD

1

Well...what a delightful surprise! New music from Guns N' Roses dropped last night!

This is the first new music since 2008's long awaited Chinese Democracy. 

ABSUЯD is a rework of an unreleased song that was actually recorded for the Chinese Democracy sessions 'Silkworms.'

The song credits Caram Costanzo as co-producer. Costanzo previously co-produced Chinese Democracy with Axl Rose. 
The song also feature GnR former drummer Brain, but it's unclear which members of the band appear on the single.
Axl Rose has been touring with the classic GnR lineup with Slash and Duff McKangan since their reunion in 2016.  

- Jess

12

Contests