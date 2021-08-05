iHeartRadio

Watch: Guy Buries Booze Before Lollapalooza, Digs Up At Festival

diguptits

I'm not even mad. That's amazing. 

We all may be guilty of sneaking in a bottle or two to an event, maybe snacks into a movie...but have you ever planned the sneak attack THIS far ahead?

So, one guy knowing full well that Lollapalooza takes place in Chicago's historic Grant Park planned ahead for the music fest and buried a bottle of vodka before the barriers went up for set up.

He shared a video on Twitter of him inside the festival digging up his bottle.

-Jess

