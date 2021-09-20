iHeartRadio

Watch: Halloween Kills FINAL Trailer is here

mask off

The latest installment in the Halloween series is FINALLY being released. It's been 'on ice' for well over a year. Final trailer before the release of the movie eludes to Michael Myers being unmasked. See below. 

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
Video from HERE 

