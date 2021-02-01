Watch: Hands Free Nike Shoe Was Inspired By A Teen With Cerebral Palsy

Matthew Walzer is his name, living with Cerebral Palsy. At 12yrs old back in 2012, Matthew put pen to paper writting Nike asking to make shoes for the disabled. Matthew was invited by Nike to collaborate on this shoe. See below.

Disability design for the win!



In 2012, Matthew Walzer, a teen with cerebral palsy, wrote to Nike asking for athletic shoes for disabled people. Nike invited him to collaborate in the design of the original adaptive Nike FlyEase shoe. https://t.co/0S3cAUhCCY — Jaipreet Virdi (@jaivirdi) February 1, 2021

Watch as Jimmy Fallon tries them on and RAVES to the audience. Kinda sorta makes me want a pair. Limited pairs were made and will be priced at $120. Here's for hoping they'll be here to stay!

Jimmy tries on a pair of @Nike’s new GO FlyEase sneakers! 👟 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/lIZIxTQn0x — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) February 2, 2021

