Watch: Hands Free Nike Shoe Was Inspired By A Teen With Cerebral Palsy

nike shoe

Matthew Walzer is his name, living with Cerebral Palsy. At 12yrs old back in 2012, Matthew put pen to paper writting Nike asking to make shoes for the disabled. Matthew was invited by Nike to collaborate on this shoe.  See below. 

 

Watch as Jimmy Fallon tries them on and RAVES to the audience. Kinda sorta makes me want a pair. Limited pairs were made and will be priced at $120. Here's for hoping they'll be here to stay! 

 

- Pam - 

Screen shot image from GIF HERE
Video from HERE 

