Watch: Have You Met Emmanuel The Emu Yet?
We've recently been introduced to a fantastic little hobby farm in South Florida @knucklebumpfarms and the internets latest furry friend, Emmanuel the Emu!
Taylor Blake from Knuckle Bump Farms started sharing a look inside the hobby farm, and sharing episode of 'Animals Against Education,' when the animals absolutely stole the show:
@knucklebumpfarms Animals against education, episode 2. #animalsagainsteducation #emmanueltheemu #ellentheemu #princessthedeer #reginatherhea #farmlife ♬ original sound - Knuckle Bump Farms
Including Emmanuel Todd Lopez
@knucklebumpfarms He knew I meant business when I whipped out his government name 😩🤣 #emmanueltheemu #emmanueldontdoit #emmanuel #emu #animalsagainsteducation ♬ original sound - Knuckle Bump Farms
@knucklebumpfarms Welcome back to the Emmanuel show🙄 hope you enjoyed your 3 second view of Ferdinand. #emmanueltheemu #emu #farmlife ♬ original sound - Knuckle Bump Farms
Just, enjoy
@knucklebumpfarms I am absolutely losing my MIND over princess at the end 😭😩 #emmanueltheemu #princessthedeer #farmlife #emmanueldontdoit ♬ original sound - Knuckle Bump Farms
@knucklebumpfarms Animals against education. #farmlife #interrupted #emu #deer ♬ original sound - Knuckle Bump Farms
