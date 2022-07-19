iHeartRadio

Watch: Have You Met Emmanuel The Emu Yet?

emm

We've recently been introduced to a fantastic little hobby farm in South Florida @knucklebumpfarms and the internets latest furry friend, Emmanuel the Emu!

Taylor Blake from Knuckle Bump Farms started sharing a look inside the hobby farm, and sharing episode of 'Animals Against Education,' when the animals absolutely stole the show:

@knucklebumpfarms Animals against education, episode 2. #animalsagainsteducation #emmanueltheemu #ellentheemu #princessthedeer #reginatherhea #farmlife ♬ original sound - Knuckle Bump Farms

Including Emmanuel Todd Lopez

@knucklebumpfarms He knew I meant business when I whipped out his government name 😩🤣 #emmanueltheemu #emmanueldontdoit #emmanuel #emu #animalsagainsteducation ♬ original sound - Knuckle Bump Farms
@knucklebumpfarms Welcome back to the Emmanuel show🙄 hope you enjoyed your 3 second view of Ferdinand. #emmanueltheemu #emu #farmlife ♬ original sound - Knuckle Bump Farms

Just, enjoy

@knucklebumpfarms I am absolutely losing my MIND over princess at the end 😭😩 #emmanueltheemu #princessthedeer #farmlife #emmanueldontdoit ♬ original sound - Knuckle Bump Farms
@knucklebumpfarms Animals against education. #farmlife #interrupted #emu #deer ♬ original sound - Knuckle Bump Farms

And follow along here:

TikTok: @knucklebumpfarms
Instagram: @knucklebumpfarms
Twitter: @hiitaylorblake

 

-Jess

