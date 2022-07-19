Watch: Have You Met Emmanuel The Emu Yet?

We've recently been introduced to a fantastic little hobby farm in South Florida @knucklebumpfarms and the internets latest furry friend, Emmanuel the Emu!

Taylor Blake from Knuckle Bump Farms started sharing a look inside the hobby farm, and sharing episode of 'Animals Against Education,' when the animals absolutely stole the show:

Including Emmanuel Todd Lopez

Just, enjoy

And follow along here:

TikTok: @knucklebumpfarms

Instagram: @knucklebumpfarms

Twitter: @hiitaylorblake

-Jess