Watch: High School Football Team Replaces Coin Toss With RPS

rps

Who needs a coin toss! Let's make em earn it!!!! Rock, Paper, Scissors baby!

In Illinois on Friday (Oct 16) Elmwood-Brimfield took on Lewistown, and when it came down to the coin toss to start the game, it came down to a best-of-three of good old Rock, Paper, Scissors. 

No longer a game of chance for the decision of opening kickoff, it's all strategy now!
My opinion means sweet F A, BUT this is an idea I can get behind. Love it!

-Jess

