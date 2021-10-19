Watch: High School Football Team Replaces Coin Toss With RPS

Who needs a coin toss! Let's make em earn it!!!! Rock, Paper, Scissors baby!

In Illinois on Friday (Oct 16) Elmwood-Brimfield took on Lewistown, and when it came down to the coin toss to start the game, it came down to a best-of-three of good old Rock, Paper, Scissors.

LOVE IT! Who needs a stinking coin!! Elmwood-Brimfield wins pre-game Rock Paper Scissors at Lewistown pic.twitter.com/b87tx1XRRr — Jim Mattson (@hoijim) October 16, 2021

No longer a game of chance for the decision of opening kickoff, it's all strategy now!

My opinion means sweet F A, BUT this is an idea I can get behind. Love it!

-Jess