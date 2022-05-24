iHeartRadio

Watch: How Does A Dog Flunk Out Of Service Dog Training

ryjer

Well, some pups aren't cut out for the service dog world, and that's OK!!!

Check out the video shared of how they decide that a dog is not quite cut out for the Service Dog world:

You're still a GOOD BOY Ryker!!

Here's an update on Ryker: "Fortunately, the folks at the training school have not given up on the eager dog. An updated video, released on February 26, 2020, shows a much calmer Ryker, doing the best he can to follow his trainer. The academy says while the Belgian Malinois may never be ready to wear the iconic service dog vest and harness, his future is secure in the home of a trainer who plans on continuing to teach the pooch new skills."

-Jess

