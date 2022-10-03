Watch: How's The Parking Situation In Kananaskis?

I would love to go for a little weekend roadie to see how truly beautiful Kananaskis is this time of year, but that's a big hell no to this parking situation.

Once the Pocaterra and Arethusa parking lots fill up...this happens.

#LarchMadness confirmed, with Calgarians flocking to Kanaskis as our deciduous conifers briefly turn yellow. Hundreds of cars parked for several kms along the side of Highway40 between and around the Pocaterra and Arethusa parking lots pic.twitter.com/xyOaUIYkW4 — Chris Ratzlaff 🇨🇦🌾🗻💫 (@ratzlaff) October 3, 2022

-Jess